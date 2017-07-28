by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team have moved up two rungs to world No. 12.





In the latest rankings list released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Malaysia have overtaken South Korea (No. 13) and Pakistan (No. 14) for the first time.



Malaysia now have 930 ranking points, thanks to the creditable fourth-place finish at the World Hockey League Semi-Final in London last month.



The only Asian team ahead of Malaysia is India (1,461 points) at No. 6. To date, Malaysia and India are the only two Asian teams to have qualified for the 2018 World Cup Finals in India.



National midfielder Fitri Saari was pleased with Malaysia’s move up the rankings.



“It’s a big boost for us. It will certainly spur us to play better and seek more ranking points. We had a good outing in London and we must follow it up and play better in the forthcoming tournaments.



“There is a need to stay consistent and I hope to work harder with the others to ensure we keep moving forward,” said Fitri.



Malaysia’s next assignment is the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games from Aug 19-30.



“The focus now is on the SEA Games and then we have the Asia Cup (in Dhaka, Bangladesh in October). There are ranking points awarded in the Asia Cup and we have to play well there,” said Fitri.



Besides Malaysia, the other teams competing in the Asia Cup are India, South Korea, China, Pakistan, Japan, Oman and Bangladesh. It is also a qualifier for the World Cup Finals with the champions gaining an automatic berth.



THE RANKINGS



1. Argentina 1845 points, 2. Australia 1825, 3. Germany 1700, 4. Holland 1683, 5. Belgium 1640, 6. India 1461, 7. England 1357, 8. New Zealand 1214, 9. Spain 1178, 10. Ireland 1143, 11. Canada 1015, 12. Malaysia 930, 13. South Korea 898, 14. Pakistan 895, 15. South Africa 733.



The Star of Malaysia