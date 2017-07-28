Oceania Cup Tickets on Sale



Holly MacNeil







Tickets have now gone on sale for the 2017 Oceania Cup which will be held in Sydney from 11 – 15 October, with daily or 4-day season passes available. First held in 1999 the Oceania Cup is played every two years, and is the continental championships for the Oceania region.





The event, which will be hosted at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, will be the next chance for the Vantage New Zealand Black Sticks men to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Kookaburras, Hockeyroos and Black Sticks women all qualified for the World Cup at the recent World League Semi-Finals.



In order for the Black Sticks men to qualify for the 2018 World Cup they need to topple the world number two ranked Kookaburras and win the Oceania Cup.



Along with Australia and New Zealand, Papa New Guinea will round out the teams competing for Oceania Cup glory and their shot at qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.



Each nation will play each other in the pool rounds before the top two ranked nations face off in the gold medal match for the glory of the Oceania Cup title. With the addition of the newly introduced Oceania InterContinental Hockey5s competition including teams from the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji and Samoa; the Oceania Cup will truly have something on offer for everyone to enjoy.



Hockey Australia’s General Manager of Hockey, Ben Hartung commented: “On behalf of the Oceania Hockey Federation, we are delighted to be hosting the Oceania Cup in 2017 at the world class hockey centre at the Sydney Olympic Park.



“The rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is set to peak as the New Zealand men will be trying to utilise the Oceania Cup as qualification for the 2018 World Cup. The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras have already secured their spots at the 2018 World Cup however pride will be on the line and they will be keen to be crowned the continental champions.”



Supported by Destination NSW, the Oceania Cup will bring hundreds of competitors, spectators and hockey enthusiasts together to celebrate Oceania hockey. Without the support of Destination NSW, this important event in the hockey calendar would not be possible.



To ensure you don’t miss out on this exciting event, head to www.hockey.org.au/oceaniacup to secure your tickets!



Current World Rankings

Men:

Australia #2

New Zealand #8

Papa New Guinea #61



Women:

Australia #5

New Zealand #6

Papa New Guinea #50



2017 Oceania Cup Match Schedule:

Pool Phase: Play each team once

Final Phase: 1st v 2nd in Gold Medal Match. No match for 3rd ranked team.



Wednesday, October 11

Women's PNG v NZ 6:00pm

Men's AUS v PNG 8:00pm



Thursday, October 12

Women's AUS v PNG 6:00pm

Men's NZ v AUS 8:00pm



Friday, October 13

REST DAY



Saturday, October 14

Men's PNG v NZ 3:00pm

Women's NZ v AUS 5:00pm



Sunday, October 15

Women's gold medal match 1st v 2nd 3:00pm

Men's gold medal match 1st v 2nd 5:30pm



Hockey Australia media release