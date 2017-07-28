



Scottish Hockey will bring international hockey back to Scotland when it hosts a major European tournament next week.





Men’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 6-12 August 2017 and will feature Scotland, Wales, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Russia, and Ukraine.



Scotland recently competed against the best hockey teams in the World at the prestigious Men’s World League in London last month. Now they face tough European opposition as the Scots aim for success on home turf at Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games legacy venue.



Scotland has been drawn in Pool A against the highly-rated France, Ukraine, and Portugal. Pool B has Wales, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Russia.



Play the Square



As part of the build-up for the tournament there will be hockey played in the heart of Glasgow this weekend. Scottish Hockey will host a fun day of Hockey in George Square as excitement builds for men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.



Play the Square will see a six-aside U12 mini Euros tournament played out this Saturday 29 July 2017 at 1pm-5pm at George Square in Glasgow. The matches will be played on an inflatable pitch while a second inflatable pitch will offer the chance for people to come and try hockey in an iconic Glasgow location.



Hamish the Hockey Hippo will also be in attendance to cheer on the teams taking part – Hillhead, Western Wildcats, Kelburne, and Clydesdale will all have mixed U12 teams showing their skills in a fun tournament.



Tickets



Season tickets giving access to every game will be available to purchase in advance, and day tickets will be available at the gate each day of the tournament.



Day Ticket Price: Adult £7

Day Ticket Price: Concession £3

Season Ticket: £20



Season ticket in advance (Includes free programme)

Tickets are available to purchase in advance. Call 0141 550 5999.

Adult: £18

Child: £8



Schedule



Pool A



Scotland

France

Ukraine

Portugal



Pool B



Wales

Czech Republic

Russia

Switzerland



Sunday 6 August



11:45 | Pool B | Russia v Switzerland

14:00 | Pool B | Czech Republic v Wales

16:15 | Pool A | Ukraine v Portugal

18:30 | Pool A | France v Scotland



Monday 7 August



16:15 | Pool B | Switzerland v Wales

18:30 | Pool B | Czech Republic v Russia



Tuesday 8 August



16:15 | Pool A | Ukraine v France

18:30 | Pool A | Scotland v Portugal



Wednesday 9 August



11:45 | Pool B | Russia v Wales

14:00 | Pool B | Switzerland v Czech Republic

16:15 | Pool A | France v Portugal

18:30 | Pool A | Scotland v Ukraine



Thursday 10 August



Rest Day



Friday 11 August



09:30 | C | 4th Pool A v 4th Pool B

11:45 | C | 3rd Pool A v 3rd Pool B

14:00 | SF1 | 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A

16:30 | SF2 | 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B



Saturday 12 August



09:30 | C | 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B

11:45 | C | 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A

14:00 | ¾ | Loser SF1 v Loser SF2

16:30 | Final | Winner SF1 v Winner SF2



Scottish Hockey Union media release