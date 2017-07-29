Pravin Narain



NASAU Park in Levuka, Ovalau will host the 2017 Fiji secondary Schools Hockey tournament next month.





Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association president Immanuel Prasad said he was expecting tough competition from the 40 competing teams.



"Our preparation in Levuka are on track in terms of the town council on the use of the grounds with medics and the police. We are waiting to confirm our sponsors for the event," he said.



"We have district playoffs and we get four teams from Suva, four from Lautoka and two from Levuka which makes 10 teams in under-16 and under-19 grades. We have a separate competition for the girls and the boys."



The U19 boys teams would compete for the Bhasin Cup while the U19 girls would compete for the Westmere Trophy. In the U16 grade, boys' would compete for the Noal Gibson Trophy while the girls would play for the Melaia Sandy Cup.



"At the moment I heard there has not been much interest from the senior players. However, at the secondary school level, we have about 800 students playing in the secondary schools competition. The highest number of students who play hockey are from Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba," he said.



"Xavier College is a team to beat in the boys' U19 grade since they have won the Nadi, Lautoka and Ba competition and Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College looks good in the U19 girl's grade. In Suva, Adi Cakobau School with Sacred Heart College and St Joseph's Secondary School would put up a good performance."



The competition will be held from August 14-16.



The Fiji Times