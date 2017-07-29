Duo leading league table and are keen to increase their points in weekend matches.



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Warriors Zack Aura(l) fight for the ball with Kenyatta University Kennedy Nyongesa when they played premier Men at CityPark on 02/07/2016. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Kenya Police and Butali Sugar Warriors will be keen to secure maximum points in their last first leg encounters of this season’s Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League.





Going into the break, the two favourites who are currently first and second on the table standings will be out to increase their points tally as they continue the chase for the title.



Police tackle Parkroad Padgers while Warriors take on struggling Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) students today at City Park Stadium.



The law enforcers will go full throttle as they seek to maintain their unbeaten run and also enhance their chances of recapturing the title. Unbeaten Police top the log with 37 points from 12 wins and a draw.



Parkroad on the other hand are seventh on the log with 18 points and will be seeking their sixth win of the season.

Police captain Brian Saina said that they will be keen to secure a victory.



Going for maximum points



“Playing against Parkroad is never easy because they are a very good side that has has always made it difficult for us.



“Nonetheless, we are looking for a good first round finish and we are definitely going for a win,” Saina said.



Police last won the title in 2013 and are determined to end the three-year trophy drought.



Warriors will be hoping to return to winning ways having settled for a 1-1 draw against Parklands last weekend. Second on the log Warriors will be seeking to create a three point gap between them and third placed Greensharks.



They are currently tied on 30 points with Greensharks and a win will give them a three-point advantage. Relegation threatened KCAU will be in a battle for survival against the 2015 winners. They are 13th with 11 points having won three matches drawn two and lost eight.



Kenyatta University Vultures will be hoping to get themselves out of relegation with a victory against Chase Sailors.



The Vultures are currently second from the wrong end of the table and they must win against Sailors if they are to escape demotion.



Nakuru will host defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators who seem to have lost the battle in first leg.



