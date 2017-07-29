By BRIAN YONGA





Polycarp Otieno of USIU-A (left) and Samuel Wokila of Kenya Police vie for the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium Stadium on June 18, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



The Kenya Hockey Union Premier League first leg comes to an end Saturday with five matches on the cards.





Four matches will be played at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi, while one game will be held at Menengai High School in Nakuru.



Men’s Premier League leaders Kenya Police will be looking to end their half season campaign with a seven-point lead with a win against Parkroad Badgers at City Park from 6pm. The game will be preceded by a clash between second placed Butali Sugar Warriors against Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U).



Spluttering defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators are away to Nakuru, while fellow strugglers Chase Sailors battle Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures.



The only second tier men’s national league match of the day, will pit Thika Rovers and Gorilla.



Police have been red hot since the season began in April this year. The 2013 winners have won 12 out of their 13 matches played, and drawn only once. The impressive has firmly put them on top the log with 37 points.



They are overwhelming favourites to beat the Badgers and will be boosted by the return of head coach Kenneth Kaunda, who had been ailing for the last three months.



Police beat archrivals and fellow title hopeful Butali 2-1 in their last outing, a result that made them overwhelmingly favourites to capture the title. However, Kaunda believes the real work lies in the second leg, challenging his charges to finish their first leg matches with a win.



“It is nice to be back at the helm and the team has really done well in my absence.



We have done well this first half but the job is only half done,” Kaunda said Friday.



“We need to strong a send message before the league breaks and that will mean a good performance against the Badgers,” he added.



Police welcome back international Willis Ochieng, who was in Germany for a three month stint Moses Cheplaiti and Samuel Wokila will lead the attack.



Badgers coach Cyrus Kanyi is out to wreck Police’s perfect record.



"It's basically going to be a battle of the youth in our side and experience in theirs," the former Kenyan International defender said. Badgers lie seventh on the log with 18 points.



In Nakuru, champions Strathmore cannot afford to drop any points. The students have had a torrid first half of the season, winning three out of 13 matches and are in 13th place, two points off the relegation zone.



Fixtures



All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated



Saturday



Men’s Premier- KU Vultures v Chase Sailors (12noon), Nakuru v Strathmore University (2pm) - Nakuru KCA-U vs Butali Warriors (4pm), Park Road Badgers v Kenya Police (6pm)

Men’s National : Thika Rovers v Gorillas (2pm)



Daily Nation