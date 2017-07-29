Mohsin Ali







ISLAMABAD - Pathetic condition of Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium has forced Pakistan Hockey team head coach/manager Farhat Khan to focus on only mental and physical fitness of Pakistan hockey team players, who assembled here for the training camp, which will continue till August 14 for the 10th men’s Asia Hockey Cup, to be held in Dhaka.





While talking exclusively to The Nation Farhat said around 64 players including national team captain Abdul Haseem Khan have joined the training camp. “Only Hammad is absent from the camp due to some domestic issues and he will join the camp in a day or two.”



He said the Astroturf of Naseer Bunda Stadium is in shambles and he couldn’t take risk of injuring his players, as it was not possible for players to practice on such a rough surface where threads are clearly visible from different parts of the Astroturf and it would be shear madness and complete risk to even think about practicing on this surface.



He said he had decided to focus on players mental and physical training and lectures are being given to players at Jinnah Library Hall in two session on daily basis/



“We will shift the camp on 10th and 11th to Rawalpindi Army Stadium for trials to short list 33 players for the training camp for Asia Cup Hockey Tournament. Chief Selector Hassan Sardar and selection committee would be present during the trials. We will ensure sports journalists would be given smooth passage to cover trials and interaction with players.”



He said very little time had been left before the Asia Cup and they will shift the camp to Karachi after three or four days rest, where Astroturf is in excellent condition. And camp would continue till team’s departure to Dhaka.



When asked about whether he is satisfied with the facilities being provided to players and federation at PSB Islamabad, Farhat said facilities were ordinary. “There are a lot of mosquitoes in Allama Iqbal Hostel; spray was conducted on Friday, as players are facing difficulties. Three players are sharing air conditioner rooms while two players share non-AC rooms. In such hot and humid weather, it is highly unjustified to treat players in such a fashion. They are like my kids, I can’t treat them differently. Had Naseer Bunda Astroturf was in good shape, like past coaches, I would have love to settle in Islamabad and continue training camp. I had heard that PC-I for replacing Naseer Bunda Astroturf has been approved and hopefully it would be replaced soon.”



Farhat said as suggested by foreign experts and former Olympians as well that Pakistani players lack physical and mantel toughness, he was giving top focus to these areas. “There is still time left for the next year’s Hockey World Cup. I am sure with the help of federation and my coaching staff, we would be able to rectify mistakes and turn these boys’ into the best in the business. I will work with dedication and to the best of my abilities and I am sure the hard work will pay great dividend,” Farhat concluded.



