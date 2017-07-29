Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Perak to host men’s Razak Cup after almost a decade

Published on Saturday, 29 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: After almost a decade, Perak will finally host a national hockey tournament in Ipoh.



Perak Hockey Association (PHA) president Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamed Ariff confirmed yesterday they will host the men’s Razak Cup at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium from Nov 5-15.

The PHA have organised the international Sultan Azlan Shah Cup every year, but shied away from hosting a national tournament.

As for the women’s Razak Cup, the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) will be the hosts at the KL Hockey Stadium from Nov 20-30.

The Malaysian Hockey Con­federation (MHC) organised both the tournaments simultaneously over the last two years.

The Star of Malaysia

