by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: After almost a decade, Perak will finally host a national hockey tournament in Ipoh.





Perak Hockey Association (PHA) president Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamed Ariff confirmed yesterday they will host the men’s Razak Cup at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium from Nov 5-15.



The PHA have organised the international Sultan Azlan Shah Cup every year, but shied away from hosting a national tournament.



As for the women’s Razak Cup, the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) will be the hosts at the KL Hockey Stadium from Nov 20-30.



The Malaysian Hockey Con­federation (MHC) organised both the tournaments simultaneously over the last two years.



