Monthati Motaung







Field hockey may pale into insignificance as a mass-appeal sport compared to football but it does many things much better.





That is our conclusion after the football close-season in South Africa led us to attend the Hockey World League men’s and women’s tournaments in Johannesburg.



Here are some differences we noted while enjoying four matches each day for two weeks at the University of the Witwatersrand close to the bustling central business district:



VANITY: Football has so much to it, and hockey none that we could detect. Footballers believe the world revolves around them while hockey players are sportsmen who simply want to play and have fun.



The hockey teams arrived in buses, not luxury coaches. They prepared in spartan change rooms. They often used the word “us” in interviews and rarely the word “me”.



SHOOT-OUTS: Hockey shoot-outs are a more exciting and skilful way to break the stalemate after a draw than the much-criticised penalties “lottery” of football.



Players run from 23 metres out and have eight seconds to beat the goalkeeper and score.



Germany had a goal disallowed as the ball crossed the goal-line 1/100th of a second late.



SIN BIN: Hockey has green (two minutes off the field of play), yellow (usually five minutes but can be longer) and red cards, depending on the seriousness of the offence.



Instant justice is the name of the game. It works in hockey and rugby, but football “ostriches” love burying their heads in sandy soil.



UMPIRES: Hockey has two umpires (referees) and it works a treat because two sets of eyes will always be better than one.



They also have video referrals, which are quick and seen by all on the “big screen”.



We were not shown replays of any controversial incidents at the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia.



“HOLLYWOOD”: While an increasing number of footballers love to do “Oscar” auditions every time they receive even the slightest of touches from an opponent, hockey players are real men and women.



A hockey ball is hard and sometimes it strikes a player at speed, but they are swiftly treated and play carries on.



They may not get to Hollywood, but we consider them stars.



CAMARADERIE: Hockey teams have genuine respect for each other, before, during and after matches. It was so refreshing to view, given the near war-like behaviour of some football teams.



Hockey sides run onto the field, sing national anthems, play, shake each other's hands and enjoy a few drinks afterwards. True sportsmen and women.



FOUR QUARTERS: Hockey matches last one hour and are divided into four 15-minute quarters or chukkas, with the breaks after the first and third periods very short, with just enough time for water.



With so many unofficial breaks in football, why not legalise one-minute stops in the middle of each half for water and a few kind or harsh words from the coach?



CROWDS: The Wits stadium barely accommodated 2000 spectators but the atmosphere was family-like, a throw-back to the good old days, if you will permit a little nostalgia.



No missiles being flung on to the field, no cursing the officials, no fighting among over trivial issues.



A crisis is going hungry, not a wrong call by an umpire or referee.



With the Hockey World League over, it is back to virtual obscurity for the South African men and women who love playing with sticks. More’s the pity.



African Independent