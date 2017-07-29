



LANCASTER, Pa. – After an impressive gold medal performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg South Africa, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman has confirmed the 18-athlete roster to compete at the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4 -13.





“With the tight turnaround from Hockey World League Semifinals and the performance there, there was little reason to change the selection,” said Schopman. “Caitlin Van Sickle did get injured in South Africa and therefore will be replaced by Carissa Vittese. The players who trained in Lancaster, Pa. while we were in South Africa have done a great job and I know all of them will and would have been ready if called upon.”



With a few retirements to the squad following the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, plenty of new talent made their first international competition duets at the Semifinals in South Africa. The USWNT started off with two pool play wins over No. 20 Chile and No. 12 India before falling to No. 3 Argentina and host nation No. 13 South Africa. This set USA up to play No. 11 Japan in the quarterfinal round, a game that held two very important objectives. The winner of the match would be guaranteed a place at the FIH Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand at the end of the year and a direct ticket to the 2018 women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England. A solid defensive effort by the team, led the USWNT to a 1-0 victory and advanced them to both FIH events. USA persisted in their semifinal game against No. 2 England to find the equalizer late in the game. As the first round of shootouts finished tied at 1-1, USA netted their first and saved England's attempt for a thrilling sudden death victory. The final followed in a similar fashion as USA used pure grit and determination to tie the match off a late penalty stroke. In the shootouts, USA came out on top, 3-2, to be crowned champions.



In the seven-team event, the No. 4 USWNT sits in Pool B with No. 19 Canada, No. 30 Mexico and No. 41 Brazil. Pool A includes No. 3 and reigning PAC champions Argentina, No. 20 Chile and No. 23 Uruguay. Team USA opens competition play on Saturday, August 5 against Mexico at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Canada on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET and Brazil on Wednesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Crossovers and the semifinals round will begin on Friday, August 11.



The top continental champion will qualify for the 2018 women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England and the top six teams qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup. Both USA and Argentina have already booked their tickets to the World Cup after their finishes at the recent FIH Hockey World League Semifinals.



USWNT’s Pan American Cup Roster.



Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.), Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte N.C.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point,), Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



USFHA media release