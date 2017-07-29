

Katie Robertson celebration Scotland v France



Scotland women were on top form against France at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre in a dominant 4-1 victory. The match was the first in a three-match series in preparation for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam next month.





Scotland get the match underway after a rousing rendition of the national anthem and got off to a good start. The Scots applied good pressure in the early stages, Millie Brown and Fiona Burnet were working hard to press high up the pitch.



But it was France who took an early lead. A quick break found Julie Martinot tearing down on goal; Amy Gibson made a great effort to keep it out but the ball found its way under the keeper and into the net. 1-0.



Scotland settled however and began to pay some nice hockey. Sarah Jamieson showed some positivity when she stole the ball from a French stick and drove into the D, the ball managed to find its way to Nikki Lloyd on the stretch, but she was unable to unleash a shot on goal.



Scotland came out for the second quarter firing on all cylinders. Lloyd went on a surging run into the D and it took two blue shirts to block her and clear the danger. The ball only got as far as Sarah Robertson who powered her way into the D, found Lloyd, who shot at goal – it was saved and Becky Merchant tried to scramble the rebound home but was denied.



Scotland came forward again and won a penalty corner when the ball struck a French foot. Sarah Robertson injected and a nice interchange at the top of the D ended in a manic scramble in front of goal and the award of a penalty stroke for Scotland. Lloyd stepped up and sent a great composed finish into the top left corner of the net to equalise. 1-1.







Scotland very nearly took the lead as the half neared a conclusion. Merchant was denied by an excellent save when a sweeping move down the right eventually found the forward darting to the near post, but her deflection was well blocked by the goalkeeper.



Scotland were on top right from the restart. Early in the second half Fiona Burnet denied an early goal after she latched onto Sarah Robertson’s pass but found the keeper out quickly to block.



A penalty corner was later awarded to Scotland after a foul on Charlotte Watson. It took a great save to keep Sarah Robertson off the score sheet when she injected the ball, took the return, and was only denied by the outstretched body of the goalkeeper leaping across her line.



Scotland would take the lead soon enough and it came through an absolute rocket from Watson. The striker hammered a reverse stick shot into the left corner to put Scotland 2-1 up.



In the final quarter the Scots were turning on the style and looked like they would score every time they went forward.



Early in the quarter Robyn Collins nearly scored when she zipped a penalty corner just wide of the left post.



They scored a deserved third goal when Burnet popped up in front of the goalkeeper and sent a deflection into the net to make it 3-1.



Katie Robertson was then denied after some industrious play inside the D, but again a good near post save denied the Scots. Ali Howie was next to come close – she threw herself at a crash ball and deflected it just wide of the left post. Next a cheeky sliding effort by the impressive Millie Brown was saved low at the left post.



It was 4-1 as the match reached its climax and it was Katie Robertson who finished off a lovely move to make it 4-1 to Scotland – a deserved goal for a hardworking performance.







Photos by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release