By Elizabeth Mburugu





Chase Sailors Moses Omamo(l) with the ball as Kenyatta University Griffins Okombe(l) blocks when they played Premier Men at City Park, Nairobi. ON 29/07/2017(Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Kenyatta University Vultures edged out Chase Sailors 1-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s premier league match played at City Park Stadium yesterday.





The victory gave the students the much-needed push out of the relegation zone as this season’s first leg ended.



Owen Jacob’s second quarter goal was enough to give the Vultures maximum points. This was Sailors second straight loss in four days having fallen 2-1 to United States International University of Africa in their midweek encounter.



With the victory, Kenyatta, who were second from the bottom moved four places which gave them some breathing space in the battle to escape relegation in the second leg set to begin in September.



Coach Moses Kagochi was delighted saying that finally his players were adapting his system of play.



“I’m very impressed because this is the first time we played as a team.



“Everyone was composed and the level of discipline was also commendable. We have a new system of play, it has taken us long to learn but I’m glad it has started working out for us,” Kagochi said.



He added that they were looking forward to an improved performance in the second leg. “Being a team sport, we need to train together, but that has been our main challenge. We also have to improve on set pieces and short corners.”



The Vultures began their hunt for goals in earnest as they pressed deep into Sailors territory. However, their efforts were met with resilience as the bankers trio of Titus Ngolia, Amon Esese and Hesbon Galinga stood firm to wade off the students.



The two sides battled to a goalless first quarter.



Jacob finally got it right seconds into the second period beating Sailors defenders and goalkeeper Collins Asimba to score the all-important goal.



The students continued to charge forward creating more chances but could not complete the job.



It was evident that Sailors were struggling without their main man and striker George Mutira who is out having sustained an injury.



