Boniface Ndombi of Parklands vies for the ball with Butali Sugar Warrior's' Barnabus Odhiambo during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on July 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors on Saturday beat Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 3-0 in their final match of the first leg of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League at City Park Stadium.





Goals from Derrick Kuloba, Constance Wakhura and the returning Zack Aura gave the 2015 league winners the three points. It was Butali’s first win in two matches, a result that saw them maintain second spot in the log with 33 points.



They trail Kenya Police by four points, though the law enforcers could re-establish their seven point lead with a win against Parkroad Badgers in the 6pm kick off.



Earlier, Kenyatta University Vultures beat highly fancied Chase Sailors 1-0 in another top flight men’s encounter at the same venue.



Owen Jacobs scored the lone goal of the game in the 16th minute to hand the students a vital win in their final match of the first leg.



The result moved the Vultures from second bottom in the table to 10th place in the 15-team top flight league with 14 points.





Vincent Cheruiyot Kenyatta University Vultures (left) vies for the ball with Titus Ngolia of Chase Sailors during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



Vultures coach Moses Kagochi was pleased with the result noting that it will give them the fighting spirit in the second leg.



“This was a must-win match for us and I am glad we got the three points. We have not had a good first leg and hopefully we can get more wins in the second leg, “Kagochi told Nation Sport.



“Our attitude was brilliant today and the win was totally deserved. We will use the break to work on improving in the second leg so that we finish on a high,” the former Daystar University coach said.



For Sailors, it was their second successive loss in four days following their 2-1 defeat to United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) on Wednesday evening.



The bankers end the first leg campaign in 12th place with 13 points.



They were the better side in the opening exchanges as stand-in skipper Samuel Webo and Kelvin Barasa troubled the students defence with their pace.



The duo created two chances in the first 10 minutes but were denied by the impressive Douglas Barasa in the KU goal.



The quarter ended with no goals as Chase pressed hard and the unsettled student fought hard for air.



However, it all changed in the second quarter as Vultures scored with their first chance of the match.



Robin Muturi dispossessed Titus Ngolia in midfield before feeding a brilliant pass to Jacob who lifted the ball past the onrushing Chase keeper Collins Asimba.



