

© Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



While Bloemendaal might have been the ROUND1 sides most teams wanted to miss, Wimbledon’s Henry Weir says the London club were probably the one side the top four seeded sides most feared from last week’s draw.





Wimbledon produced a pair of immaculate performances against UHC Hamburg and German champions Mannheimer HC to become just the second English club to reach the FINAL4 earlier this year.



It made them one of the sharks in the ROUND1 draw and has set up a mouthwatering tie when the two clubs meet on October 6 (4.15pm, CET) in one of the highlights of the weekend in Barcelona.



Speaking about the draw to the EHL website, Weir said: “Bloemendaal are one of the iconic European sides, no doubt, and it’s a tough draw but I have a feeling that they would not have wanted to draw us either after our KO16 performances last year.



“We play hockey to compete and test ourselves against the top sides. For me and my team, it doesn't matter too much whether we meet them in the first round or the KO16 which we have every intention of qualifying for.”



Austrian champions SV Arminen also feature in the group, a journey into the unknown for Weir and his team maters



“I have never played an Austrian side so have no useful expectations. It would be foolish to underestimate any team and we will do our homework in preparation as always.”



He is looking forward to adding to his club’s newly written mythology in the EHL when they hit the turf in Barcelona later this year.



“The KO16 last season has topped my club playing memories. It’s a fantastic tournament, bringing together the best teams and the best hockey support in the world.



“I felt we deserved to win both games and played some of our best hockey. It was an amazing experience for me and the team and a historical achievement for the club.”



