Malaysia opt out of AHL due to Asia Cup and SEA Games

Published on Sunday, 30 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not be sending any teams to compete in the Australian Hockey League (AHL) in Perth from Sept 29-Oct 8.



Last year the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) sent three teams – the men’s national and development teams as well as the national women’s side – to compete for the first time. None of the teams made the semi-finals.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal gave several reasons for opting out of the league.

“The AHL will clash with our national men’s team preparations for the Asia Cup (in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from Oct 12-22). We cannot risk any injuries and have decided not to go. Our priority is to win the Asia Cup,” he explained.

“The AHL organisers also told us to send our best teams. But we can’t do that this time. We would have loved to send our development teams.

“We also have the SEA Games (in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 19-30) where winning the gold medals takes priority. There is simply no time for us to get ready a team for the AHL,” added Subahan.

The Star of Malaysia

