



LANCASTER, Pa. – There is just one week until the start of the highly-anticipated women’s Pan American Cup (PAC) event. Being held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., alongside the men’s division, competition beings on Saturday, August 5 with the seven participating teams eager to hit the turf.





The USWNT recently jumped two spots in the FIH Hero World Rankings earning their highest position in program history at No. 4. USA sits in Pool B with No. 19 Canada, No. 30 Mexico and No. 41 Brazil. Pool A consists of No. 3 and reigning PAC Champions Argentina, No. 20 Chile and No. 23 Uruguay.



The opening day promises to include some highly competitive matches.



Saturday, August 5, 2017



12:00 p.m. CAN vs. BRA

5:00 p.m. ARG vs. CHI

7:00 p.m. USA vs. MEX



Monday, August 7, 2017



12:00 p.m. MEX vs. BRA

5:00 p.m. URU vs. ARG

7:00 p.m. CAN vs. USA



Wednesday, August 9, 2017



12:00 p.m. CHI vs. URU

5:00 p.m. MEX vs. CAN

7:00 p.m. USA vs. BRA



The seven-team event kicks off on Saturday, following a day of men’s competitions, with Canada against Brazil at 12:00 p.m. ET. Canada recently finished up a three-game intra-squad Super Series where they made the final selections to their PAC roster. In April, they met up with a few other Pan American teams at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 event, which they hosted. The 2016 Pan American Challenge Champions and bronze medal finisher at the 2016 South American Championship, Brazil will come out fighting as they look to make a mark at PAC.



The second match-up see two familiar opponents, having played each other a little more than three weeks ago in the second pool play match of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in South Africa. A top force on the female stage, Argentina is looking to rebound after finishing fourth at the event. Chile is also looking to rally after finishing tenth at the Semifinals and hoping to earn their way to the 2018 women’s Hockey World Cup.



The final match of the evening is between host nation USA and Mexico. A gold medal performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals has given the team a much-needed boast of energy on their journey to try and claim their first-ever PAC Championship. Mexico is looking to breakdown USA’s momentum and make a stamp early in the competition.



The top continental champion will qualify for the 2018 women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England and the top six teams qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup. Both USA and Argentina have already booked their tickets to the World Cup after their finishes at the recent FIH Hockey World League Semifinals.



USFHA media release