FIJI Secondary Schools Hockey Association is calling on hockey players to be on top of their game during the competition next month.





Association president Immanuel Prasad said players needed to perform if they wanted to be selected for the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina next year.



"I thank Fiji Hockey Federation for their contribution during our playoffs.



"National coach (Hector Smith) was present during the playoffs mentoring our players," Prasad said.



"My advice to young players is to do their best and reach for the stars and train hard.



"We thank Fiji Hockey Federation president Robin Mitchell for helping us with the empires."



Meanwhile the competition will played with the U19 boys' teams to compete for the Bhasin Cup while the U19 girls battle for the Westmere Trophy and the U16 grade boys' will fight for the Noal Gibson Trophy while the girls race are for the Melaia Sandy Cup.



"Last year was our 100 years of hockey in Fiji, but we were supposed to take hockey to Levuka and because of bad weather we decided otherwise. It is good and a positive way to start our 101 years hockey from Levuka where it all started," he said.



"We will also have international and Oceania empires and the selection will be made for the Youth Olympics. It is a bonus for the students to get into the national training squads."



The competition will be played from August 14-16 at Nasau Park in Levuka.



