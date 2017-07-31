By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Hockey World Cup will be played by 16 teams in both categories after 2002. Looking to the current World Rankings, all the top16 teams will be in 2018 World Cup.





Equations for Women's World Cup (London, July 21-August 5, 2018):

From HWL, 11 teams qualified which are: Netherlands, China, New Zealand, South Korea and Australia (Brussels Tourney) and USA, Germany, England, Argentina, Japan and Ireland (Johannesburg Tourney).



Remaining 5 slots will be filled as below after Continental Cup Championships:

Pan Am Cup (Lancaster, Pa, USA, Aug 5-13, 2017)-It is likely that USA or Argentina will win the Cup. Dual qualification of any one of these two will vacate one slot, Italy will get World Cup berth after 42 years. Azure Italia last played in 1976 Berlin World Cup.



Euro Hockey Championships (Amsterdam. Netherlands, Aug 18-26, 2017) - It is likely that Netherlands, Germany or England will win the Cup. Dual qualification of any one of these three will vacate one slot, Spain will get World Cup berth. Spaniards last played in 2010 Rosario World Cup.



Oceania Cup (Sydney, Australia, Oct 11-14, 2017) - It is likely that New Zealand or Australia will win the Cup. Dual qualification of any one of these two will vacate one slot, Ireland will get World Cup berth. Irish last played in 2002 Perth World Cup.



Africa Cup of Nations (Ismailia, Egypt, Oct 19-29, 2017) - It is likely that South Africa will win the Cup. Dual qualification of Proteas will vacate one slot, India will get World Cup berth. India last played in 2010 Rosario World Cup.



Asia Cup (Kakamigahara, Japan, Oct 28-Nov 5, 2017) - It is likely that South Korea, China, Japan or India will win the Cup. Dual qualification of any one of these four will vacate one slot, Belgium will get World Cup berth. Red Sticks last played in 2014 Hague World Cup.



Thus 16 top teams (from Europe-7, Asia-4, Oceania-2, America-2 and Africa-1) on current World Ranking will be in London. As per norms grouping will be:

Pool A: Netherlands (1), China (8), South Korea (9), Ireland (16)

Pool B: England (2), Germany (7), Spain (10), Italy (15)

Pool C: Argentina (3), New Zealand (6), Japan (11), Belgium (14)

Pool D: USA (4), Australia (5), India (12), South Africa (13).



