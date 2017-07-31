



Scotland women made it two wins from two against France in Glasgow with a dominant 4-0 victory. The Scots have banged home eight goals over the two matches as they prepare to compete at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam next month.





The match opened with a good first attack by Scotland; a swift break down the left had Ali Howie crack the first shot at goal, but it went just wide of the mark.



Another fleeting attack saw Ali Howie play the ball to the far post, Fiona Burnet launched herself at it but couldn’t connect.



It was an excellent start by Scotland, creating a couple of chances early doors and enjoying good possession of the ball.



It didn’t take long for Millie Brown to open the scoring for Scotland. Heather Howie did well to fashion a chance for Katie Robertson, Josephine Hermant in goal for France made an excellent save but Millie Brown was on hand to finish from close range. 1-0



Before long it was 2-0. Scotland was awarded a penalty stroke for the ball striking a foot on the line in amongst a scramble in front of goal. Nikki Lloyd stepped up, as she did in the previous encounter between the two, and buried the flick into the top left corner. 2-0 for Scotland.



Scotland continued to menace. Early in the second quarter and a crash ball by Becky Merchant almost found Katie Robertson arriving at the far post, but the ball evaded her and France survived.



Scotland furthered their lead a short while later when Bex Condie found the bottom left corner from a penalty corner to make it 3-0. It was a solid strike to put the Scots firmly in the driving seat.







Bex Condie came close again after the break with a penalty corner but it slid just past the post.



Then some slick passing in the French D was very nearly finished by Sarah Jamieson, but the goalkeeper made a good reaction save to deny.



Scotland were rewarded for their play with a fourth goal when Sarah Robertson finished off a really nice penalty corner routine to put Scotland 4-0 up. It was Robertson herself who injected the ball and a quick return from Bex Condie at the top of the D found Robertson to finish at close range.



Some great French goalkeeping by Hermant once again somehow denied Brown her second goal of the match, her leg managed to eventually clear the ball on the line.



Then Charlotte Watson showed some good individual skill to create and opportunity but her reverse stick shot flew over the bar.



Still Scotland attacked and a great run by Mairi Drummond, who was excellent throughout, saw her weave in and out three defenders but Hermant made another good save at the near post.



As the match reached a conclusion Katie Holmes nearly scored a deserved goal at the end of a Scottish break but her effort hit the post, then Hermant at full stretch pulled off further heroics to deny Brown before the final effort went wide of the target.



Photos by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release