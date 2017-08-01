OLIVIA CALDWELL





Olivia Merry who has been a stand out in the Black Sticks' attack this season has been named in the Canterbury Cats. MARTIN HUNTER/PHOTOSPORT



The Canterbury Cats will have to defend their National Hockey League title without the handy skills of Gemma McCaw who is likely to play for Midlands this season.





McCaw indicated earlier this year she would play for her home side in the Waikato. The Midlands trials begin this Sunday.



Playing in the NHL will give McCaw every opportunity to be selected in Mark Hager's Black Sticks squad. The squad picked this year is likely to work towards the Hockey World Cup in London next July.





Black Stick Pippa Hayward will boost the Canterbury Cats' chances at the National Hockey League in Wellington next month. Phil Walter



Canterbury Cats coaches Andy and Sue Innes have finalised their team to defend the K-Cup running from September 16-24 in Wellington.



The strong Cats team contains five current Black Sticks National Squad members, Jordy Grant, Pippa Hayward, Rachel McCann, Olivia Merry and Jenny Story, as well as ex-Rio Olympian Sophie Cocks and Black Sticks development squad member Catherine Tinning.





Gemma McCaw will play for her home side Midlands this NHL tournament. John Cowpland / www.photosport.n



Youngsters Millie Calder and Emily Wium join Jess Anderson and Iona Young as the new caps in the side who will pull on the Cats uniform in 2017. While two other players return to the side after a break, Sian Fremaux (playing in Belgium) and Sarah Rutherford.



The Cats will meet Auckland, Capital and Southern in their pool.



The Cavaliers men's squad have not yet been named.



AT A GLANCE



Canterbury Cats:

Jordy Grant, Pippa Hayward, Rachel McCann, Olivia Merry, Jenny Story, Sophie Cocks, Catherine Tinning, Millie Calder, Emily Wium, Jess Anderson, Iona Young, Sian Fremaux, Sarah Rutherford.



