



The Barbados International Hockey Festival – in association with DB Sports Tours, partners of The Hook – welcomes you to take in one of the world's most beautiful and unique hockey festivals with bookings now being taken for 2018.





For the last week in August for the past 32 years, the event has been welcoming teams from around the world with 2017 seeing a brand new sand based Astroturf and hockey stadium opening at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sporting Complex.



This tournament is the ideal to prepare your team for the season ahead. The hockey festival is an annual event held over six days during the last week in August and attracts teams from all over the world.



Teams that have participated in past have travelled from South America, Europe, The Caribbean, and Barbados. It’s the biggest festival in the Western Hemisphere. The tournament is open to Men, Women, Mixed and Veterans.



The festival prides itself on striking the balance between good hockey, good sportsmanship and good social events on an island that lends itself so naturally as a magnificent destination for your team tour.



During the days off participants take part in an island cruise and beach party and a host of other activities on the beautiful Carribean island.



For full information on the Barbados International Hockey Festival and to find out more of the event, go to the DB Sports Tours website: http://dbshockeytours.com/barbados-hockey-festival/



WHAT’S INCLUDED IN YOUR PACKAGE

· 7 Nights Accommodation

· Half Board Basis (Dinner and Breakfast)

· Tournament Entry (Minimun 3 matches)

· Pre Tournament Training sessions

· Guided Tour of the Capital City Bridgetown

· Visit Carlise Beach

· Beach Party

· Island Cruise

· St. Nicholas Abbey Visit

· 24hr DB Sports Rep for the duration of your tour

· Fully Comprehensive Travel and Playing Insurance



Optional extras

· Extended stay or additional destinations

· International Flights

· Additional Sightseeing / Educational Tours

· Extra Matches / Training Sessions

· Full Board Basis







