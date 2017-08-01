

England in action at World League



England have announced their 18-man squad that will travel to the EuroHockey Championships in the Netherlands during late August.





The Rabo EuroHockey Championships run from the 19 to the 27 August at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam where England will be hoping to improve on their fourth place finish in 2015.



In preparation for the tournament the squad will also travel to Terrassa in Barcelona to face the Netherlands, Germany and Spain in a 4 Nations Commemorative Tournament.



England men’s head coach Bobby Crutchley said: “We are really looking forward to the EuroHockey Championships which will be a tough tournament playing against a number of teams who can win it.



“After our performances at the World League Semi-Finals in London we are excited to build on this beginning with a return to match action in Spain against three strong sides. This will provide good preparation ahead of what should be an exciting tournament.”



Crutchley’s side are unchanged from their last competitive tournament at the World League Semi-Finals held at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.



Here the squad secured a third place finish and with this booked their places at the World League Finals in December and the 2018 World Cup, both being held in Bhubaneswar in India.



England face world number three side Germany, 10th ranked side Ireland and world number twenty Poland in Pool B while Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Spain make up the four sides in Pool A.



20 August - Poland 8am UK Time

21 August - Germany 4pm UK Time

23 August - Ireland 1.45pm UK Time



1. David Ames

2. David Condon

3. Brendan Creed

4. Adam Dixon

5. Harry Gibson (GK)

6. Mark Gleghorne

7. David Goodfield

8. Chris Griffiths

9. Michael Hoare

10. Harry Martin

11. Barry Middleton

12.George Pinner (GK)

13. Phil Roper

14. Liam Sanford

15. Ian Sloan

16. Sam Ward

17. Henry Weir

18 Ollie Willars



The extra two athletes travelling to the 4 Nations in Spain:



1. James Gall

2. Luke Taylor



