



Scotland women made it three wins from three against France with a 4-0 victory in Glasgow, scoring 12 goals over the series. The win marks Scotland’s final match ahead of the EuroHockey Championship 2017 in Amsterdam next month.





It was a slower opening to the match than the previous encounters, the game was played mainly in the middle of the pitch with France holding firm at the back. Scotland tested the channels with Katie Robertson and Fiona Burnet running at the full backs, but they were unable to open the French defence.



It took ten minutes for Scotland to have their first effort on goal. A nice penalty corner routine was well saved by the French goalkeeper – deflecting the ball wide with her leg guards.



Early in the second quarter Sarah Robertson drove into the D and played the ball for Katie Robertson, but her deflection was well saved by the goalkeeper.



Scotland soon scored a well-earned goal when Mairi Drummond slammed the ball home to make it 1-0 to Scotland. Drummond went on a surging solo run, and a nice piece of skill took her past the defender before she hammered a low shot into the bottom left corner.





Mairi Drummond during Scotland v France



As the half drew to a close the dangerous Bex Condie was denied from another penalty corner by a good diving save by the impressive Josephine Hermant.



It was a good start to the second half for Scotland. Kate Holmes came close early in the half from a penalty corner before Becky Merchant was denied by an excellent near post save.



Then Amy Costello thought she’d scored from a penalty corner but her effort was judged to have been dangerous and was ruled out.



Scotland would score soon enough and it was Fiona Burnet who doubled Scotland's lead when she popped up in the right place, at the right time, to sneak the ball past the goalkeeper and make it 2-0.



Scotland had really upped the tempo and were causing the French all sorts of problems. Sarah Robertson latched onto a deflection in the D and her shot on the turn arrowed just wide of the goal.



Sarah Robertson would be rewarded with a goal a short while later. She injected a penalty corner and took the return, she fired towards goal and the ball ended up in the net to make it 3-0.



Into the final quarter and Scotland continued to torment the French. Sarah Jamieson scored for Scotland to make it 4-0 with 11 minutes to play. She turned nicely and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post to score.



The Scots pressed for more goals but would have to settle for four in the end, as well as a dominant performance ahead of the tournament in Amsterdam.



Photos by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release