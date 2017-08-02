Kori Sidaway







Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities, Field Hockey Canada actively promotes the game across Canada, while communicating both internally and externally.





Field Hockey Canada receives financial contributions from the federal government and other agencies, organizations, sponsors and donors, and is accountable for the disbursement and reporting of funds according to the contracted terms and conditions. Programs, activities and services are operated within the limitations established in an annual budget led by the CEO and approved by the Board of Directors. Field Hockey Canada staff is responsible to manage and administer the finances and provide administrative support for all Field Hockey Canada activity.



Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Communications Manager is responsible for managing the long-term strategy and day-to-day activities surrounding all public-facing communications, and must work within the policies and procedures established by Field Hockey Canada.



Qualifications



Skills / Background:





Post-secondary degree in journalism, marketing, communications, commerce or related field of study with a minimum of five years’ experience in communications, media relations and social media;

Experience working in the Canadian sports media environment; established relationships with the media is considered an asset;

Knowledge of and experience working with social media and digital marketing principles, current practices and digital analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics / Facebook Analytics);

Experience taking photos and working with Photoshop;

Experience shooting and editing video with the purpose of telling compelling stories, and marketing online;

Ability to work efficiently, constructively, and independently on projects while managing tasks and time spent in a responsible and accountable manner;

Excellent communicator, with exceptional written, oral, and interpersonal skills;

Innovative thinker, with a track record for translating strategic thinking into action plans and deliverables;

Strong attention to detail;

Willingness to travel and work flexible hours, including weekends, if required;

Previous knowledge of field hockey is considered an asset;

Bilingualism is considered an asset (English/French).



If you have a passion for working within sport and collaborating with a variety of stakeholders and believe you posses the appropriate experience and skill set for the position, please submit your resume and covering letter that includes:





Your top 3 reasons why you are the ideal candidate for this position;

Your ideal work location within Greater Vancouver / Victoria and ability to work remotely if applicable (office location is UBC Vancouver but workplace flexibility may be considered for ideal candidate).



Applications are to be submitted electronically by Friday, August 25, 2017 to:



Jeff Sauvé, Chief Executive Officer (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).



Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, Field Hockey Canada is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs.



We appreciate your interest; however only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.



