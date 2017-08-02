



Ulster Hockey have today announced the appointment of Jill Poots as Executive Manager. Please see below for press release from Ulster Hockey:





Ulster Hockey Executive Manager Appointment – August 2017



The Ulster Hockey Management Board is delighted to announce the appointment of our new Executive Manager Mrs Jill Poots. Commencing on the 28th August 2017, Jill will be responsible for the promotion, development and management of all Hockey in Ulster.



Jill joins Ulster Hockey following a very successful career with Sport Northern Ireland in both Performance and Governance managerial roles and is looking forward to working with the talented Ulster Hockey Staff and supporting the Management Board in their Strategic Direction.



Jill played Squash at International level for Ireland and Hockey at Club level for the Victorians and Coleraine Clubs. She is married with a son and a daughter who both play hockey!



The Board and the Staff warmly welcome Jill Poots to this demanding role and wish her every success. I am also sure all of the Ulster Hockey family will join me in congratulating Jill on her selection from a list of high calibre candidates and will actively support Jill in her new role.



Billy Pollock

Chair - Ulster Hockey



Irish Hockey Association media release