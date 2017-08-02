



LANCASTER, Pa. - Fourteen adult club teams from across the country faced off at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. for the inaugural United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Championship, presented by Anikan Sports, on July 28-30. Teams were selected to represent their field hockey communities. Pan Am teams were practicing while we played which provided an exciting backdrop.





The championship games were intense every second. For both the men and women's championship game Greenwich played DC Dragons, but it was a battle for them to get there. Every pool play match was close but Greenwich and DC Dragons men's and women's teams were able to clinch the championship game spots. Greenwich FHC men and women came out victorious in their games making them National Champions.



In the women's championship, Willemijn Timmermans from Greenwich Rovers scored the game winning goal in the first half that gave them the title over DC Dragons. For the men, Greenwich scored first in the first half, but DC Dragons answered back so they went into the second half tie at 1-1. Greenwich converted off of a penalty corner with 10 minutes remaining which gave them the National Championship title.



For women's bronze the local Lancaster United team defeated the Olympic Club from California in a tough battle 1-0. The men from Miami surf took the bronze defeating SFHC 3-0.



There was an East vs. West All-Star game and the All-Stars from the West defeated the East 3-1. There was also a social and seminars for leaders to network and share knowledge about how to grow the game.



USFHL is designed to increase the participation and engagement of adult field hockey in the United States as athletes compete locally to qualify for Nationals. If local communities want to send a team to the 2018 Adult National Championship, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on how to qualify.



USA Field Hockey and USFHL would like to thank and congratulate all athletes, coaches, managers, umpires, technical officials and fans for helping making this inaugural year a success!







Men's Division



Greenwich

DC Dragsons

Miami Surf

SFHC



Men's Nationals MVP: Ian Haley, DC Dragons







Women's Division



Greenwich Rovers

DC Dragons

Lancaster United

Olympic Club



Women's Nationals MVP: Nicole Ng, Olympic Club



*MVPs were voted on by the team managers of opposing teams



Images courtesy of Mark Palczewski



USFHA media release