



LANCASTER, Pa. – An event you don’t want to miss! In just three days, USA Field Hockey, Pan American Hockey Federation and Spooky Nook Sports will welcome 15-international teams to Lancaster, Pa. for the largest field hockey event in the country since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. If you can’t make it to be in the stands starting Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 13, all games of the 2017 Pan American Cups (PAC) will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.





The location to watch the games will be hosted on the PAC Event Page by clicking here.



All U.S. Women’s National Team games and select U.S. Men’s National Team games will be broadcast live on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN). DEPORTV will play all of Argentina’s matches live or tape delayed. Watch your team in action live at usafieldhockey.com, PCN or DEPORTV.



Click here for the full 2017 Pan American Cups Schedule.



USFHA media release