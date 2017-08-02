

Alan Forsyth in action v Italy



The Scotland men’s squad has been announced for Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow. The tournament will be held from 6-12 August at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, another fantastic international tournament hosted by Scottish Hockey.





The tournament will feature Scotland alongside tough European opposition such as Wales, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Russia, and Ukraine.



It has been a tremendously successful year for Scotland men. The Scots recently competed against the very best hockey teams in the World at the prestigious Men’s World League Semi-Finals in London last month. Scotland was ranked 28th at the start of the year and have climbed to 23rd due to a series of fantastic results.



Now they face tough European opposition as the Scots aim for success on home turf at Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games legacy venue. The team is hoping for a big home support to cheer them on in Glasgow and early-bird reduced-rate tickets for the tournament will be available until Friday at noon. Ticket info can be found HERE.



Scotland has been drawn in Pool A against the highly-rated France, Ukraine, and Portugal. Pool B has Wales, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Russia.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We are looking forward to the challenge of the Euros in the coming days. There were some tough selection decisions to make, and now that we have announced our squad I know that everyone is looking forward to tournament hockey again and playing in front of a home crowd in Glasgow.”



Scotland squad for EuroHockey Championship II, Glasgow:



Tommy Alexander (Reading)

Russell Anderson (Cannock)

Tim Atkins (Reading)

Kenny Bain (THC Hurley)

Michael Bremner (UHC)

Gavin Byers (Grove Menzieshill)

Ben Cosgrove (Grove Menzieshill)

David Forrester (Edinburgh University)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)

David Forsyth (Qui Vive)

Cammy Fraser (Grange)

Chris Grassick (Surbiton)

Gordon McIntyre (Wimbledon)

Willie Marshall (Surbiton)

Lee Morton (Reading)

Nick Parkes (Surbiton)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)

Jamie Wong (Qui Vive)



Scottish Hockey Union media release