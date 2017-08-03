

The Woodridge girls’ hockey first team: back row from L-R, Cheré Jacobs; Cheyanne Milne. Middle Row from L-R, Megan Crossman; Chumisa Yona; Mbali Nkutha; Danika Biggs; Lauren Booysen (Captain); Megan Webb; Lauren Bryans. Front Row from L-R, Geneé Phillips; Edith Molikoe; Caylin Maree.



On August 12th, the finalists of the SPAR EC Hockey Challenge will descend on Woodridge College and Preparatory School to battle it out for the title.





The five school-girl hockey teams participating in the tournament are Kingsridge (King Williams Town), Claredon (East London), Kingswood (Grahamstown), York (George) and Woodridge.



In its second year, the tournament has built up incredible momentum, with more schools taking part and more playoffs taking place across the Eastern Cape.



Maxime Bird, Woodridge girls first team hockey coach says: “We are excited to have the final at Woodridge again and to share the campus with the visitors. We are confident that our girls will do well in the final round. They have been playing good hockey and our IPT players recently returned from successful country-wide tours.”



The day is set to be one of fierce competition, once again displaying the unbroken spirit of Woodridge as the school continues the process of rebuilding itself following the June fires.



All the teams are congratulated for reaching the final and prize giving is expected to commence at 4pm on August 12th.



R News