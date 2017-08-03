In one of the most exciting moves for local hockey in over two decades, the South African Masters Hockey Association’s 2017 National Masters Tournament is coming to Benoni and Ekurhuleni.



Logan Green



Men and women masters hockey players (over the age of 35) from all provinces in South Africa will gather at Benoni Northerns Sports Club for the festive event, hosted by the Eastern Gauteng Hockey Association (EGHA), from the night of August 9 to August 12.





There will also be some international flavour with teams from Namibia and Zimbabwe making the great trek to the East Rand.



It is the first time that the masters’ tournament will be hosted by the EGHA at Northerns since 1992 (which was on a much smaller scale).



Over a 1 000 competitors (67 teams) will battle it out at different local venues (the EGHA AstroTurf, Benoni Northerns’ grass fields, St Dunstan’s College’s AstroTurf and grass fields, and the newly constructed St Dominic’s School AstroTurf in Boksburg).



The tournament will open with a function on Wednesday night at Benoni Northerns with matches taking place from Thursday to Saturday.



For the first time ever an intuitive smartphone app (“Eastern’s Masters 2017”) is available for download with all the vital information for participants and spectators (itinerary, fixtures, pools, teams, results, places of interest, shuttle times etc).



Residents who live around the venues are urged to take heed of the happenings during the tournament.



Spectators are welcome to attend, watch the hockey action and join in on the fun.



Benoni City Times