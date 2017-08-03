



The Scotland Women’s hockey squad has been announced for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam on 18-27 August. The Scots will go toe-to-toe with Europe’s best teams in the elite European tournament.





Scotland has been drawn in Pool B and will face Germany on Saturday 19 August; Ireland on Sunday 20 August; and England on Tuesday 22 August before the latter stages of the tournament. The matches will provide a tremendous challenge for Scotland and it is one the team will relish.



Scotland’s women’s squad has been on fine goal scoring form with three wins from three against France in a recent test series in Glasgow, scoring 12 goals over the three matches. The wins marked Scotland’s final preparations ahead of the EuroHockey Championship 2017 in Amsterdam.



The Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 will take place in the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam and further information on the tournament can be found HERE.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “This selection phase has been one of the hardest we have had to make. On the back of the three wins over France our selection decisions were made more difficult, but I feel we have picked a squad for the European Nations in Amsterdam that can achieve our goals.



“The squad is full of young exciting players balanced with some very experienced players. There are five U21 players in the squad who missed out on the recent U21 Europeans in Prague and I am delighted that they will now get an opportunity to play in the elite European competition.



“Our opposition in Amsterdam are all ranked higher than us but we are looking forward to the challenge of playing Germany, Ireland, and England and we will be looking to be competitive in every game we play.”





Katie Robertson celebration Scotland w France 2017



Scotland women’s squad



Amy Gibson (Reading HC)

Nicola Cochrane (Beeston)

Kareena Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham)

Becky Ward (Dundee Wanderers)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Bex Condie (University of Birmingham)

Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)

Ali Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Kate Holmes (Clifton HC)

Mairi Drummond (Wimbledon)

Nikki Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Fiona Burnet (Clydesdale Western)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Sarah Jamieson (Grove Menzieshill)

Amy Brodie (Edinburgh University)



Scotland’s schedule –



Saturday 19 August | 09:15 | Germany v Scotland

Sunday 20 August | 12:15 | Ireland v Scotland

Tuesday 22 August | 12:30 | England v Scotland

Thursday 24 August | TBC | TBC

Friday 25 August | TBC | TBC

Saturday 26 August | TBC | TBC

Sunday 27 August | TBC | TBC



Photo by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release