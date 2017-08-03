Kori Sidaway







Men’s National Team



Qualification assured; Men still eyeing gold



With 2018 FIH World Cup qualification already in their back pocket, doesn’t mean that the Men’s National team will be slowing down anytime soon. You better believe they’re still eyeing the top spot on the podium at the upcoming Pan Am Cup.





That being said, the assurance of World Cup qualification has changed some things. It’s given the team an opportunity to give a well-earned break to some of the team’s veterans, while offering the next generation of players the opportunity to stake their case for future selection.



Ultimately this Pan Am Cup gives the team the chance to test out tournament format – to play and prepare for the long road to the upcoming World Cup, carried by the strength of its veteran and its fresh feet.



Younger Team



Resting some of the team’s senior players, the squad heading to the Pan Am Cup has a somewhat, new look. The team is comprised of a core 14 vets who competed together this past June in the World League Semi Final – such as team captain Scott Tupper (258 caps), Iain Smyth (147), and David Carter (149) – all who will be leading the way for those like Harbir Sidhu, Brad Logan, and Goalkeeper Iqwinder Gill making their international debuts.



Goalkeeper



With the young guys coming in, it is certainly a question of who Interim Head Coach Paul Bundy will give the call to get in net. Carter carries unmistakable strength as a Men’s National Team veteran, but Iquinder­­­ Gill is coming off a red-hot year at the Junior level, and will be looking to log some experience with the National team. To be determined.



Career Milestones



Goalkeeper veteran David Carter is sitting at 149 matches played for Canada, and if he gets the nod to sit in net, which he likely will, he will reach the career milestone of 150 international matches played for the Canada’s Men’s National team. Iain Smythe (147) joins Carter as also positioned to reach his 150th game played for Canada within the tournament.



Potential match up with Argentina



There’s no doubt, Argentina is the team to beat. Ranked 1st in the world and reigning Olympic gold medalists, this team is back to defend their 2013 Pan American Cup title. Canada, although ranked 11th in the world, is just off having earned a massive over India, ranked 6th in world standings, at the Hockey World League Semi Final, driving home that they have what it takes to win over higher ranking nations. So, a win over Argentina may not be out of reach. You can bet the boys will be gunning for a final with their well-known foe.



Although in separate pools, the Argentina and Canada face a strong likelihood to play one another at some point in the tournament. And do they ever have history. Argentina is the team that Canada that has perhaps most often faced off against over the years. In the past year, the two teams have battled on the turf in the last two of four Pan American Cup finals, and the last eleven straight Pan Am Games finals.



With a big upset this past tournament unearthing the number six world seed, India, who knows what the tenacious Men’s Team is able to do…



USA & Chile



The USA, ranked 26th in the world, carries the advantage of the home crowd, and closely ranked Chile – 27th place holds three bronze medals in the past three Pan American Games and are well versed in beating out higher ranked teams. Both are not to be underestimated.



Women’s National Team



The End Result



With a roller-coaster of a season behind them, including a disappointing result in Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver, you can bet that the Women’s National Team will be hungry and ready to reach for the podium. For the Women, first and foremost it’s about the results in Lancaster. 2018 FIH World Cup qualification will be awarded to the top finisher in the Pan Am Cup, so placement is key.



Familiar Foes: Argentina & USA



Argentina, ranked 3rd in the world, has claimed every Pan Am Women’s Cup title since the event started. Sixth ranked team, the USA, has a renewed lineup and recent big wins that have seen them climb the rankings recently. Chile, ranked 20th, is right up against Canada who sits 19th in world rankings, and their ability isn’t to be overlooked.



Historically, the women’s events have been dominated by Argentina, USA and Canada – gold silver and bronze respectively, and Canada will have to show up and play hard to earn the right once again to stand on the podium.



Milestones



Women’s National team captain Kate Wright is sitting at 168 matches played for Canada. A cap number so high, she’s on the verge of beating the all-time games played record for the Canadian Women’s National Team, in the team’s first game vs Brazil August 5th at 9am PST/12pm. We’ll be cheering on for an athlete who has dedicated so much to her team, her sport, and her country!



Tournament



After facing Brazil in their tournament opener, the Women move to face team USA next in the fight for pool B. Mexico, ranked 30th, is up on the docket next for Canada before teams move into the semifinals. Canada has a good chance to be first or second in their pool which means they will likely go on to play Argentina or Chile in the semifinal rounds, which undoubtedly will prove to be good hockey. Stay tuned!

Pan Am Cup Viewing (Men’s and Women’s)

You can catch all Pan Am Cup games live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.

Follow live scoring and statistics at the FIH’s new Match Centre

Or you can follow and the Pan Am Hockey on Twitter for live updates during each of Canada’s matches.

Make sure you visit the fieldhockey.ca Pam American Cup pages for both Men and Women‘s results and game recaps.

Go Canada Go!



Field Hockey Canada media release