The FIH Hero World Ranked No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team will face No. 1 Argentina in their opening pool play game Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The two teams last met the Los Leones in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, falling 6-0 to the eventual champions, while finishing fifth themselves. Since then, USA has taken a new shape, particularly within the role of head coach as Rutger Wiese aims for a high-ranked win since taking over the program in January.



For the reigning PAC Champions, the Pan American Games was a major platform for a young Gonzalo Peillat to begin his rise on the team as one of their top performers. Peillat led all scorers with 14 goals and looked just as dominant at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in London, England, where he finished with a leading 12 goals. USA will have an antidote in the form of goalkeeper Brandon Karess to ward off Peillat and company, while veteran leaders Pat Harris and William Holt will lead the counter attack on offense.



The No. 4 U.S. Women’s National Team meanwhile will go up against No. 30 Mexico on Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m. ET in their first match. Fresh off a thrilling FIH Hockey World League Semifinals Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa, USA will use that energy on their journey to claim their first-ever PAC Championship. The team is anchored by a trio of notable talents, all of whom received honors at the Semifinals. Jill Witmer earned Top Goal Scorer of the Tournament, tallying five goals throughout the event, while Jackie Briggs earned Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament following her impressive defense during the shootout victories and Melissa Gonzalez was named Best Player of the Tournament for her leadership and constant hustle.



Trying to shut down USA’s fast-paced game, Mexico’s defender Karen Orozco and goalkeeper JesusCastillo will use their international experience and communication to adjust their team. Up front, Marlet Correa and Arlette Estrada will look to convert on open chances.



Follow along as Team USA begins their quest to #CaptureTheCup. Games will be streamed online on usafieldhockey.com. Click here for a full event program and broadcast details.



Catch the teams live in Lancaster, Pa. through the Support USA ticket package, while supplies last. Additional packages and single game tickets are also available by clicking here, and will be available for purchase at the door.



