Tyron Barnard





Fabian Gregory Watches during a South African Men's match in Cape Town



Head coach of the South Africa men’s hockey team, Fabian Gregory, has resigned, the SA Hockey Association has announced. Gregory has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Valley Hockey Club in Hong Kong and will start work there in September this year.





Fabian was selected as the Men’s Coach in 2014 after the resignation of Charlie Pereira and has led South Africa to the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2014, where we finished 11th, as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2014, finishing fifth.



The hallmark of Gregory’s reign will be his commitment to bringing youth players through as could be seen once again at the FIH World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg as youngsters like Cassiem, Ntuli and Kok formed part of the squad.



Gregory’s involvement in South African hockey stems back almost 20 years when he was first elected as a national U16 coach and subsequently spent time in various roles including a long stint as the assistant coach to the National Ladies side.



“My journey with SA Hockey has been an incredible one and one that I won't forget. The new opportunity is one that is too good to turn away and I look forward to coaching in a full-time structure at Valley Hockey Club.” Shared Gregory. “I have so many people I need to thank, from the back room staff at SA Hockey to the players who I have been privileged to work with and learn from. To the likes of former president Dave Carr who taught me so much as a coach! Good luck to the lads for the African Cup!”



SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni thanked Gregory for his services. "'We would like to thank Fabian for his services to the game in South Africa and in particular for his work as the SA Men's Coach for the last three years. We wish him well in his new venture with Valley Hockey Club in Hong Kong,"



The South African Men’s Hockey side’s next challenge will be attempting to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup at the 2017 African Hockey Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt in October. SA Hockey have confirmed that they will be appointing an interim coach for this series and an announcement will be made when this has been finalised.



SA Hockey Association media release