A 20-year-old international hockey player from Haryana allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night by coming in front of a train at Rewari Railway Station.





Gupta, a forward hockey player, had represented the country in the Asian Games and participated in many state and national level tournaments. Her coach informed that she was to leave for Bengaluru for a training camp next week.



Meanwhile, the police said Jyoti had left home on Wednesday telling her parents that she was going to the Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, to get the spelling of her name corrected in her certificate.



Her family said Jyoti had called them in the evening and told them that her bus has broken down. She added that she will reach home soon, the family said.



However, following this, she reportedly stopped answering their calls.



Late night, the police found Jyoti’s body at Rewari Railway Station along with her mobile phone that was ringing. The cops answered the calls and spoke to her parents and could thus identify her.



The police said the driver of a Jaipur-bound train in his statement said that Jyoti died as she came in front of his train.



However, Jyoti’s family refuses to believe that she could commit suicide.



Rewari GRP SHO said no case has been registered and the body has been handed over to the family.



Hindustan Times