SA women's hockey captain Sulette Damons takes on the #HotSeat

Published on Friday, 04 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
In celebration of August being Women's Month, East Coast Breakfast has decided to have a 'Ladies Only' #HotSeat month.

By Sky Tshabalala


Sulette Damons - #HotSeat Image: Instagram / Sulette Damons

Fresh from the very successful World Hockey League Semi Finals held in Johannesburg, Sulette Damons was brave enough to take on the much-feared #HotSeat on East Coast Breakfast.



Born in Graaf Reinett, Sulette made her debut in 2010 for the SA hockey team - and the rest is history.

She represented South Africa at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and was later named a co-captain of the side.

She is a teacher by profession but has made it very clear that if she had to chose between the two, teaching would have to settle for second place.

The SA women's hockey team recently qualified for the World Cup to be held in London next year and knowing the #HotSeat, this could either be a curse or a blessing.

