Tingonleima Chanu: First goalkeeper at Manchester. Works in the Indian Railways, posted in Mumbai, was one of the coaches with National women’s teams. She is originally from Manipur.





Helen Marry: Second goalie of the CWG team, went on to play World Cup and Asian Games, won Arjuna award, works in Indian Railways, posted in Bengaluru.



Suman Bala: Wonderful defender and penalty corner expert. Hailed from Shahbad nursery of coach Baldev Singh, settled in the UK.



Kanti Baa: Lean but a great defender. Works in Indian Railways, posted in Ranchi



Amandeep Kaur: Another defender in the golden team, Works in the Indian Railways.



Sumrai Tete: Went on the lead India at the next Commonwealth Games, where India lost the final by a narrowest of margins to the host Australia. Greatest left-half our times.



Sita Gussain: Lives in New Delhi. Permanent centre-half of national team for 12 years, Works in Indian Railways. Arjuna award winner.



Surajlata Devi: She made her international debut at the age of 13, and went on to play for India next one decade. She was the proud captain of the Manchester CWG. Works in Indian Railways, Mumbai.



Masira Surin: Another midfielder, smiling assassin, married men’s hockey super star Ignaus Tirkey, a Padamshree awardee.



Sanggai Ihembal Chanu: There is nothing like Sanggai on the field, a treat to watch. Works in Indian Railways.



Manjinder Kaur: The lanky inside-forward was always a match winner, works in the Indian Railways, posted in Jalandhar, Punjab.



Jothi Sunita Kullu: the architect of Manchester Gold is a Gazelle on the turf, a connoisseur’s delight. She was wronged when the umpire blew away her stroke even before it was taken, but she went on to earn penalty corners later in the same match which turned the tide against SA in the Quarterfinal. Works in Indian Railways, formerly with RCF, Kapurthala.



Pakpi Devi: She did not play for India after the CWG due to medical problems. Works in Indian Railways.



Saba Anjum: Youngest of the CWG Indian team, only player not to get employment, got enormous motivation when conferred with Padamshree four years ago.



Mamta Kharab: Darling of the masses, walked away with the all fame due to her two golden goals. She is Deputy Superintendent of Police with Haryana Govt, posted in Gurgaon nowadays.



Pritamrani Siwach: The dashing forward got Arjuna, runs a famous girls academy in Sonipat, Haryana, Works in Indian Railways. Star of her own right. She was mother of a child when won the CWG gold.



Coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu: Got Dronacharya award a year before the Manchester magic. Was chief coach of NIS Patiala, lives in Canada nowadays.



Asst. Coach: GS Gill: The talented coach who produced many stars for India is no more, met with a road accident. He was a SAI coach.



Manager: Dr. Rupa Saini: The educationist is a former World Cup captain, lives in Punjab, active in social media.



