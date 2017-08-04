Sardar Singh only the second hockey player to be nominated for the award



Uthra Ganesan







Former India captain Sardar Singh followed in the footsteps of legendary Dhanraj Pillay to become only the second hockey player to be recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award even as javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia created history of his own, becoming the first paralympian to be considered for the honour by the selection committee here on Thursday.





Jhajharia was the first choice for the committee while Sardar was picked as its second recommendation after the members decided his achievements merited selection.



Bothered by off field issues for a while now and reduced efficacy on it, Sardar admitted the recommendation was a motivating and healing touch. “Whatever has happened recently, this award will push me further in my desire to improve my game and do even better,” Sardar told The Hindu.



“It is the highest sporting honour in the country, it definitely ranks up there with the best. But there is no way it means I am at the end of my career. In fact, there are still tournaments to win and take Indian hockey higher. There is the Asian Games title to defend, the Asia Cup coming up this year and then the World Cup. A long way to go still,” he said.



Increased responsibility



Jhajharia admitted that such awards only increased a sportsman’s responsibility. “My first Olympic gold was in 2004, that too with a world record, but the rules were different then. It’s come perhaps 12 years late but I am glad that the ministry has finally started treating Paralympians at par with the rest. Being the first is an honour but also a responsibility to not just keep getting better but also open up avenues for the youngsters,” Jhajharia said from his training base in Jaipur.



The 36-year old Padma Shri awardee won gold at the 2013 World Championships before setting a new record on way to glory at the Rio Games in the F46 category. The one player to miss out was women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, whose name was discussed before being left out for missing the deadline for nominations.



17 athletes have been recommended for the Arjuna Award.



