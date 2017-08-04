KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) coaching committee chairman Datuk Ow Soon Kooi has revealed that his health was not the only reason he tendered in his resignation.





Soon Kooi, who quit all his posts in the association, had called for a special press conference on Wednesday to clarify the matter following allegations raised by several quarters against him and the coaching committee.



“Basically, at that point of resignation, I felt that my role with the MHC had become redundant,” said Soon Kooi at the press conference, which were attended by several former internationals.



“The MHC president (Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal) felt that I was not capable of carrying out my services in the MHC and that I had failed as the coaching committee chairman.



“This severely damaged my reputation both as a former international and also as a corporate figure.



“I held this press conference to clarify the matter and it’s not a witch hunt or to create any disputes.



“I served for 26 months as the MHC vice-president and also as the coaching chairman. I took the challenge as the chairman of coaching committee because I love the sport.



“I served MHC to my true ability, but I am upset to learn since April 29 that my services had became redundant because of other MHC officials.



“There were matters which I had raised with the other officials but they were not well received. My committee has put in place the SOP on what our job scope is and also held several meetings over the last two years. To say otherwise is not true.



“We want to see the game grow and also to see the national team achieve a high position. We have no other agenda. I want to use this forum to explain and also highlight the issues surrounding my departure.”



Soon Kooi added that if his role in the coaching committee was only to decide which coach should go for upgrading, then it was pointless for him to stay on.



“When I felt redundant and left out, I decided to tender my resignation,” said Soon Kooi.



The other coaching committee members – A. Ramakrishnan, K. Maheswari, Lum Sau Foong, Mohd Sayuti and Shahbuddin Royani – also quit following Soon Kooi’s resignation.



The Star of Malaysia