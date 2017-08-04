

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman (third from right) taking a closer look at the coffee-table book which showcases TNB’s involvement in Malaysian hockey from the 1970s. Khairy launched the book after receiving a sponsorship pledge from TNB for the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games yesterday. With them are (from left) national hockey players S. Kumar and Shahril Saabah, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar and SEA Games organising committee (Masoc) chief executive officer Datuk Zolkples Embong. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional’s long-standing involvement in hockey has been compiled into a coffee-table book.





The book was launched by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin after he had received a sponsorship pledge for the KL2017 from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).



Khairy said that Tenaga has become the Official Energy Partner for KL2017 with its contribution of between RM3mil and RM7.5mil in cash and kind (generators and other equipment to be on standby).



Tenaga’s sponsorship pledge was presented by Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman to Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong.



The coffee-table book showcases those who have played for Tenaga Nasional (Kilat Club) from the 70s era until today.





Not forgotten: Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (left) meeting with former national hockey players after the coffee-table book launch in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS / The Star



Khairy also called on the energy giants to continue with their involvement in hockey.



A host of former Tenaga players, including many who had donned national colours, attended the function and met Khairy.



Former national skipper Nor Saiful Zaini, who is also the sports officer at Tenaga Nasional, said the book was “to highlight the contribution of Tenaga to the sport of hockey and our continued efforts in promoting its development”.



The Minister also hailed the timely sponsorship pledge by Tenaga, which has helped them surpass their initial target of RM80mil.



“Forty companies have so far contributed to KL2017 with sponsorship amounting to more than RM100mil,” Khairy said.



