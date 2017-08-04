Holly MacNeil







Twenty-seven junior athletes have been selected to the 2017 National Junior Squad, with 18 of those athletes selected to represent Australia at the 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup which will be held in October.





The athletes chosen for the National Junior Squad were selected following thorough assessment over the course of 2016 and 2017 camps, along with the Under 18 and Under 21 Australian Championships.



The aim of the National Junior Squad is to develop athletes so that they are able to progress through the ranks to the National Development Squad, followed by the Hockey Australia High Performance Program.



The team selected to head over to Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup has been chosen from the pool of the 27 athletes and will be looking to defend the 2016 title won by the Burras.



National Junior Coach Ben Bishop said: “We’ve selected 27 athletes to the National Junior Squad based on outstanding performances over the course of the last 18 months. The squad will be continually developing as players progress to the next level and we look to bring new players into the squad.



“From this squad we have then selected 18 athletes who we believe will give us every chance of defending our 2016 Sultan of Johor title.”



2017 Men’s National Junior Squad

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Jacob Anderson (Stafford, QLD)

Hayden Beltz (Old Beach,TAS)

Ash Bingle (Sandringham, VIC)

Jonathon Bretherton (Brighton, VIC)

Lachlan Busiko (South Plympton, SA)

Oliver Crane (Casurarina, NSW/QLD)

Hayden Dillon (Orange, NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (Keysborough, VIC)

Isaac Farmillo (Tamworth, NSW)

Matthew Finn (Paddington,QLD)

Matthew Fisher (Mount Claremont WA)

Liam Flynn (Hillarys, WA)

Frazer Gerard (Cottesloe, WA)

Coby Green (Salter Point, WA)

Niranjan Gupte (Hawker, ACT)

Ehren Hazell (Tamworth, NSW)

Brayden King (Brentwood, WA)

Dylan Martin (Wagga Wagga, NSW)

George McGeoch (Cottesloe, WA)

Zach Meaden (Eltham, VIC)

Alec Rassmussen (Stirling, WA)

Joel Rintala (Carina, QLD)

Andrew Scanlon (Werribee, VIC)

Ben Staines (Goulburn, NSW/ACT)

Damon Steffens (Wheelers Hill, VIC)

Nathaneal Stewart (Narellan, NSW)

Blake Wotherspoon (Bulimba, QLD)



2017 Sultan of Johor Cup team

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jacob Anderson (Stafford, QLD)

Jonathon Bretherton (Brighton, VIC)

Lachlan Busiko (South Plympton, SA)

Nathan Ephraums (Keysborough, VIC)

Isaac Farmillo (Tamworth, NSW)

Matthew Finn (Paddington, QLD)

Liam Flynn (Hillarys, WA)

Coby Green (Salter Point, WA)

Ehren Hazell (Tamworth, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

George McGeoch (Cottesloe, WA)

Zach Meaden (Eltham, VIC)

Joel Rintala (Carina, QLD)

Andrew Scanlon (Werribee, VIC)

Ben Staines (Goulburn, NSW/ACT)

Damon Steffens (Wheelers Hill, VIC)

Nathaneal Stewart (Narellan, NSW)

Blake Wotherspoon (Bulimba, QLD)



Hockey Australia media release