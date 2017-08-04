Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Hockey men face Canada in Pan Am opener

Published on Friday, 04 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

By Mark Pouchet

NATIONAL men's hockey team coach Glen “Fido” Francis says his team is focused on finishing in the top three at the Pan Am Cup to ensure they surpass Wales and earn qualification for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia next year.



As they start their quest today against Canada at noon, that will be the main objective of Team TTO for the August 4-13 tournament in Lancaster, USA.

Team TTO is in Pool B with Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Pool A includes hosts USA, the top-ranked Argentina, Chile and Venezuela.

Team TTO tackled Chile twice in practice matches Monday and Wednesday, losing both 0-1, but they defeated Venezuela on Tuesday 3-1 to finalise their fine-tuning ahead of today's game.

Trinidad & Tobago Express

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.