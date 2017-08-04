By Mark Pouchet



NATIONAL men's hockey team coach Glen “Fido” Francis says his team is focused on finishing in the top three at the Pan Am Cup to ensure they surpass Wales and earn qualification for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia next year.





As they start their quest today against Canada at noon, that will be the main objective of Team TTO for the August 4-13 tournament in Lancaster, USA.



Team TTO is in Pool B with Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Pool A includes hosts USA, the top-ranked Argentina, Chile and Venezuela.



Team TTO tackled Chile twice in practice matches Monday and Wednesday, losing both 0-1, but they defeated Venezuela on Tuesday 3-1 to finalise their fine-tuning ahead of today's game.



Trinidad & Tobago Express