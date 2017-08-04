

© Frank Uijlenbroek



A number of EHL-bound players will line start their bid to become Pan-American champions on Friday, August 4 as the first of 2017’s continential championships get under way.





Olympic champions Argentina go in as the top ranked side and won the last edition of this competition in 2013 with Mannheimer HC’s Gonzalo Peillat scoring four times in a 4-0 final win over Canada.



In the 2015 Pan-Am Games final, a 3-0 success against the same opposition was achieved, when Peillat’s his new club mate Lucas Vila was also on the mark along with Real Club de Polo’s Pedro Ibarra. Ibarra is included in the panel along with Matias Rey.



For Canada, Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s Keegan Pereira will be one of their leading lights as they look to win back the title they won in 2009. Another Mannheim-based player, Pat Harris, will be in the USA line-up while former Holcombe player Stephane Vehrle-Smith is back in the Brazil squad.



The tournament opens with Venezuela meeting Chile in Pool A before Canada take on Trinidad and Tobago in Pool B. Brazil face Mexico in the other Pool B before Argentina take on the US hosts in the last game of day one in Lancaster.



Both Argentina and Canada are already qualified for the 2018 World Cup. If any of the other sides wins the competition, they will earn a ticket to Bhubaneswar. Should Argentina or Canada win, the next World Cup place will go to New Zealand, the next placed unqualified team from the World League rankings.



Euro Hockey League media release