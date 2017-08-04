



The field is set, teams have arrived and players are ready to put their skills to the test. The largest field hockey event since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games kicks off tomorrow at the 2017 Pan American Cups (PAC) at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.





Some of the best men’s and women’s talent in the Pan American region came to the Home of Hockey earlier this week to begin their preparation for the two-week tournament. With a men’s and women’s World Cup qualification on the line, it means nothing short of best performances expected by the fifteen participating national teams.





Men's Pools Pool A Pool B Argentina Hero FIH World Rank 1 Canada

Hero FIH World Rank 11



Chile

Hero FIH World Rank 27



Brazil

Hero FIH World Rank 29



USA

Hero FIH World Rank 26



Trinidad & Tobago

Hero FIH World Rank 33



Venezuela

Hero FIH World Rank 48



Mexico

Hero FIH World Rank 41 Women's Pools Pool A Pool B Argentina

Hero FIH World Rank 3 USA

Hero FIH World Rank 4



Chile

Hero FIH World Rank 20



Canada

Hero FIH World Rank 19



Uruguay

Hero FIH World Rank 23



Mexico

Hero FIH World Rank 30







Brazil

Hero FIH World Rank 41



Both the Argentina men’s and women’s teams remain an intimidating force coming in to Lancaster, Pa. The top rated FIH Hero World Ranked men’s team has medaled in every Pan American Cup thus far, holding two bronze, one silver and one gold medal. They are also the reigning Pan American Games and Rio 2016 Olympic Games champions, and recently clinched a spot in the FIH Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar, India. The women’s team is just as successful, if not more, in the medal count having won gold in every edition of the PAC tournament.



The red, white and blue want to make a lasting statement on their home turf. For the U.S. Women’s National Team, that means dethroning Argentina’s streak. They have four silver medals in the PAC event, losing to Argentina each time. Stemming off momentum from a recent gold medal performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal in Johannesburg, South Africa makes the USWNT a formidable foe themselves not just in pool play, but for the entire tournament as an early favorite to reach the medal round once again.



For the U.S. Men’s Natioal Team, reaching the medal round has been the goal since January with the installation of Rutger Wiese as head coach. The team came up short in the previous 2013 PAC in Brampton, Canada, falling to Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 to finish fourth. A medal would give the men’s squad their second PAC medal since 1995, as well as a massive statement on the international stage. They currently are the second highest ranked team in their pool behind Argentina.



Get your popcorn ready for some of the best teams the field hockey world has to offer. Watch the teams live in Lancaster, Pa. through the Support USA ticket package, while supplies last. Additional packages and single game tickets are also available by clicking here, and will be available for purchase at the door.



Games will also be streamed online on usafieldhockey.com. Click here for a full event program and broadcast details.



USFHA media release