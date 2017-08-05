Sabi Hussain







New Delhi - Battling sexual harassment charges and the recent setback of being dropped from the Indian hockey team for the European tour, Sardar Singh should consider himself lucky for being recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.





“This is undoubtedly one of the best moments of my career. This is the best thing to have happened to me in a very long time,” the 31-year-old Haryana midfielder said from Bengaluru.



A police complaint was filed against him for allegedly sexually harassing a British woman hockey player of Indian origin on pretext of marriage.



“This is all destiny. When you haven’t done anything wrong, God can’t be cruel to you. The award shows that people still have faith in me. They still support me as I enter the last phase of my career,” Singh added.



The news of Khel Ratna recommendation has rejuvenated the Sirsa-born player and he hopes to continue fighting for his place in the team.



“It has strengthened my resolve to continue fighting for my place in the team and the external forces. This award has motivated me to continue playing for India for another 2-3 years. My focus is to play the next year’s World Cup, CWG and the Asian Games,” he added.



