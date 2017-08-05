by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Argentina top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat could make his debut in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) next year.





The Argentine has written to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) asking if there are any clubs willing to take him on for the MHL next year.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said that it would be a great honour to have the best hockey players in the MHL.



“Peillat wrote to me and said that even his Argentine teammates would able to play in the MHL if it is held in the early part of the year.



“This is a positive move and I think it will benefit us. Their presence will also give the MHL a higher profile,” said Subahan.



There are two reasons why players like Peillat seek to feature in the MHL. One is because there are no league action in Europe in the early part of the year. Secondly, the professional Hockey India League (HIL) has been cancelled for the 2018 season.



“Yes, the cancellation of the HIL means that top players from the elite hockey playing countries are available to play here. The only question is whether the MHL clubs can afford them.



“I have spoken to the competitions committee chairman (George Koshy) and we will look at how to bring in top players to the MHL.”



The MHL is scheduled to start in January and run for about two to three months.



Peillat was named the best player and top scorer in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London in June.



The Argentine, who has 120 international caps, has featured in two Olympics – London 2012 and Rio 2016 (where Argentina won the gold medal).



He was also the top scorer at the World Cup in The Hague in 2014 and at the Rio Games.



“His credentials are impressive. I would really like to see him play here. I feel that our youngsters can learn from him and study his penalty corner techniques,” said Subahan.



The Star of Malaysia