US to make debut as India return for SoJC

Published on Saturday, 05 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 53
KUALA LUMPUR: The United States national juniors hockey team will make their debut in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) in October.



Junior World Cup winners India will also be making a return to the tournament.

The other teams confirmed for the seventh edition of the SoJC, to be held at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru from Oct 22-29, are defending champions Britain, Australia, Japan and Malaysia.

“We are happy to announce the participation of these six countries, with the US team making their debut,” said Johor Hockey Association deputy president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah.

The SoJC is a much sought after tournament as it gives youngster a chance to showcase their talent.

It also acts as a platform for countries, including Malaysia, to start their preparations for the 2020 Junior World Cup.

The national team are being coached by Nor Saiful Zaini and have been training for more than a year.

Last year, the MHC fielded their development team instead of the 2020 side, with an average age of 16.

The Star of Malaysia

