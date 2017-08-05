Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Top class Olympic reunion tournament comes to Terrassa

Published on Saturday, 05 August 2017
© Frank Uijlenbroek

Eight world class hockey squads travel to Terrassa this weekend for a special 25-year anniversary celebration of the 1992 Olympic Games from October 6-9 at the Municipal Hockey Olympic Stadium Martí Colomer.



The stadium hosted the Games when the Spanish women landed the gold medal with Germany landing the men’s title. This week, the stadium will host four nations tournaments for both men and women.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Josep Maria Biosca said it will “be a big hockey party” with entry to all 12 games free.

In the women's tournament, the participating teams will be Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. On the men’s side, Spain will be joined by the Netherlands, Germany and England. It serves as the perfect final preparations for each country ahead of the European Championships which start on August 18.

This stadium was the auxiliary field during the hockey competition of Barcelona '92 and was renamed Martí Colomer on June 10, in memory of the outstanding player, referee, manager and former president of the Spanish Hockey Federation (RFEH).

** The IV Nations tournament will be broadcast via www.rfeh.es. The full schedule can be seen her: http://www.rfeh.es/presentado-oficialmente-el-iv-naciones-de-terrassa/

Euro Hockey League media release

