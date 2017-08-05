



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that every match of men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow will be streamed live.





We are pleased to once again showcase Scotland as a world-class host of hockey tournaments to an international audience.



Men’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 6-12 August 2017 and will feature Scotland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and Wales. The matches will be streamed live on the Scottish Hockey website, YouTube, and on social media.



The best way to watch the tournament and world-class hockey close-up is to come along in person. It is a great opportunity to cheer on Scotland’s senior men’s hockey team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth legacy venue.



Tickets will be available for purchase each day at the gate:



Day Ticket Price: Adult £7

Day Ticket Price: Concession £3

Season Ticket: £20 (until Wed)



Day tickets can also be purchased in advance online HERE



Schedule



Sunday 6th August 2017



11:45 Russia v Switzerland

14:00 Czech Republic v Wales

16:15 Ukraine v Portugal

18:30 France v Scotland



Monday 7 August 2017



16:15 Switzerland v Wales

18:30 Czech Republic v Russia



Tuesday 8 August 2017



16:15 Ukraine v France

18:30 Scotland v Portugal



Wednesday 9 August 2017



11:45 Russia v Wales

14:00 Switzerland v Czech Republic

16:15 France v Portugal

18:30 Scotland v Ukraine



Friday 11 August 2017



Cross Overs



Saturday 12 August 2017



FInals



