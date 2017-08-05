Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scottish Hockey to live stream EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow

Published on Saturday, 05 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 47
Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that every match of men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow will be streamed live.



We are pleased to once again showcase Scotland as a world-class host of hockey tournaments to an international audience.

Men’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 6-12 August 2017 and will feature Scotland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and Wales. The matches will be streamed live on the Scottish Hockey website, YouTube, and on social media.

The best way to watch the tournament and world-class hockey close-up is to come along in person. It is a great opportunity to cheer on Scotland’s senior men’s hockey team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth legacy venue.

Tickets will be available for purchase each day at the gate:

Day Ticket Price: Adult £7
Day Ticket Price: Concession £3
Season Ticket: £20 (until Wed)

Day tickets can also be purchased in advance online HERE

Schedule

Sunday 6th August 2017

11:45 Russia v Switzerland
14:00 Czech Republic v Wales
16:15 Ukraine v Portugal
18:30 France v Scotland

Monday 7 August 2017

16:15  Switzerland v Wales
18:30 Czech Republic v Russia

Tuesday 8 August 2017

16:15 Ukraine v France
18:30 Scotland v Portugal

Wednesday 9 August 2017

11:45 Russia v Wales
14:00 Switzerland v Czech Republic
16:15 France v Portugal
18:30 Scotland v Ukraine

Friday 11 August 2017

Cross Overs

Saturday 12 August 2017

FInals

Scottish Hockey Union media release

