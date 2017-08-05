

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



Glasgow hosts the men’s EuroHockey Championship II which runs from August 6-12 at the Scottish National Hockey Centre with teams from Wales, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Russia, and Ukraine taking part.





The hosts will be looking to build on a successful year, qualifying for the World League Semi-Final for the first time, jumping from 28th to 23rd in the world rankings.



Now they face tough European opposition as the Scots aim for success on home turf at Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games legacy venue.



Scotland men’s head coach Derek Forsyth said, “We are looking forward to the challenge of the Euros in the coming days. There were some tough selection decisions to make, and now that we have announced our squad I know that everyone is looking forward to tournament hockey again and playing in front of a home crowd in Glasgow.”



The side features former Kelburne player Lee Morton who moves south to Reading for next season to play in the English league while Wimbledon’s Gordon McIntyre will be another key man.



They play France in the opening game who feature Racing Club de France’s Jean-Laurent Kieffer, Simon Martin-Brisac, Amaury Bellenger, Corentin Saunier and Christophe Peters-Deutz and Saint Germain’s Blaise Rogeau, Francois Goyet, Hugo Genestet and Guillaume Deront who are all likely to feature in the EHL this season.



The matches will be streamed live on the Scottish Hockey website, YouTube, and on social media.



Euro Hockey League media release